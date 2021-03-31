Public Health mobile testing unit coming to Masstown on Saturday

Public Health's mobile unit will be offering community-based testing this weekend in Masstown.

The unit is available for drop-in and pre-booked appointments at The Peg, across from Masstown Market, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The mobile units provide easier access to testing for rural and remote communities or those communities experiencing barriers related to testing elsewhere.

Government also says there are still appointments available next week at vaccine clinics for Nova Scotians who are 75 and older.

Appointments must be made through the government's website or by calling 1-833-797-7772, as no walk-ins will be accepted.

The province says appointments are available at some community clinics or participating pharmacies including New Glasgow.

The clinics are providing the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.