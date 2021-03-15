Public Health Mobile Unit heads to Tatamagouche this week for COVID-19 testing

Public Health's mobile unit will be offering community-based testing this week in Tatamagouche.

Drop-in and pre-booked appointments will be available at the Tatamagouche Fire Department on Main Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Wednesday.

The public is encouraged to book their testing appointments at the mobile unit by completing the self-assessment online.

The province says that the mobile units are able to provide easier access to testing for rural and remote communities or those communities experiencing barriers related to testing elsewhere.