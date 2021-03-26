Public Health Mobile Unit in Lower Sackville this weekend

Community-based COVID-19 testing will be available in the Sackville area this weekend.

Public Health says its Mobile Unit will be setup at the Sackville Legion (45 Sackville Cross Road, Lower Sackville) on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for drop-in or pre-booked COVID-19 tests.

Anyone who has had COVID-19 symptoms within 48 hours, or who is currently experiencing symptoms can be tested ta the mobile unit, but must pre-book an appointment.

Officials say only those with COVID-19 symptoms or who have been directed to isolate are required to isolate while awaiting test results.