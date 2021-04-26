Public Health no longer contacting low or moderate risk contacts

Nova Scotia Public Health says it is changing its contact tracing priorities amidst the current spike in COVID-19 cases.

A release says staff will no longer be contacting those deemed to have lower risk exposure and who are identified as low or moderate risk contacts.

Anyone who believes they are a contact of someone with COVID-19, and has not been contacted by Public Health, is asked to get tested and self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.

Government says these individuals can call 811 or go online to make an appointment and identify themselves as a close contact of a confirmed case, but should not go directly to a primary assessment site or a pop-up rapid testing location.