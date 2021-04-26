iHeartRadio
11°C
Instagram
90200
Sms*

Public Health no longer contacting low or moderate risk contacts

Nova Scotia Health

Nova Scotia Public Health says it is changing its contact tracing priorities amidst the current spike in COVID-19 cases.

A release says staff will no longer be contacting those deemed to have lower risk exposure and who are identified as low or moderate risk contacts.

Anyone who believes they are a contact of someone with COVID-19, and has not been contacted by Public Health, is asked to get tested and self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.

Government says these individuals can call 811 or go online to make an appointment and identify themselves as a close contact of a confirmed case, but should not go directly to a primary assessment site or a pop-up rapid testing location.

Contests