Public Health releases four more locations in Halifax for possible COVID-19 exposure

Public Health in Nova Scotia has released four more locations in Halifax where potential exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred.

In an afternoon release, the province listed Highwayman on Barrington Street from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on November 19th.

It also included the Bluenose II Restaurant from November 23rd to 25th between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

An evening release included East Peak Indoor Climbing from 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. as well as Heartwood Cafe on November 21st from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.