Public Health releases Thanksgiving guidelines

Public Health has released guidelines for Thanksgiving this year in Nova Scotia.

Government says gatherings of up to 10 are permitted without physical distancing and people are encouraged to celebrate with family and friends from their consistent group of 10.

The Department of Health recommends cleaning regularly while preparing food, disinfecting high touch surfaces, designating one person to prepare plates and avoiding gatherings if you are feeling unwell.

Public Health says rotational workers who are self-isolating are reminded they are not permitted to have visitors or to visit other during their self-isolation period.

Anyone travelling outside of the Atlantic Bubble for Thanksgiving must self-isolate for 14 days when they return.