Public Health reported 115 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia over the weekend.

115 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia over the weekend

52 cases were reported Saturday, with four cases in the Northern Zone, including a case at the Cobequid Education Centre in Truro.

There were 44 cases in the Central Zone, including a case at Oyster Pond Academy in Oyster Pond, and four cases in the Eastern Zone, including a case at Shipyard Elemenrary in Sydney.

Officials say the Cobequid Education Centre, Oyster Pond Academy and Shipayrd Elementary will remain closed to students until Thursday April 29th to allow for deep cleaning and contact tracing.

On Sunday, 63 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, with one case in the Northern Zone, two cases in the Western Zone and three cases in the Western Zone, including a case at Breton Education Centre in New Waterford.

The remaining 57 cases are in the Central Zone and include one case at each of Caledonia Junior High, Prince Andrew High School and Astral Drive Elementary in Dartmouth and Citadel High School in Halifax.

Government says Breton Education Centre and Citadel High School will remain closed to students until Thursday April 29th to allow for deep cleaning and contact tracing, while Astral Drive Elementary was closed for two weeks as of Friday as part of the Auburn Drive High family of schools.

Schools in the Prince Andrew High School family of schools, including Caledonia Junior High, will remain closed to students until May 10th.

There are 263 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with five people receiving treatment for the virus in hospital.