Public Health restrictions to ease in Nova Scotia on Monday

Public Health restrictions will be easing in Nova Scotia on Monday February 8th.

Officials say as of 12:01 a.m., retail businesses can operate at 75% capacity, as can fitness facilities, so long as three metres remain between people during high-intensity activities.

Recognized businesses and organizations can hold events with 150 people outdoors or 50% of a venue's capacity, to a maximum of 100 people, indoors, though food and drinks cannot be served after 10 p.m. and the event must end by 11 p.m.

Large facilities that already have approved plans can resume hosting events with multiple groups of 100 that are kept separate and spectators are allowed at sports games and arts and culture events, unless they are held at schools.

The province says the general gathering limit remains at 10 and there is no change to hours for restaurants and licenced establishments.