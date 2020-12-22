Public Health revises advisory for potential COVID-19 exposure in Stellarton

Public Health has issued an update advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 in Stellarton.

The province had originally stated anyone present at Andre's Pizza on South Foord Street on December 10th between 2:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. or December 11th between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. was asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Public Health has updated the warning from December 10th to 14th, with no specific times listed.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, December 28th.