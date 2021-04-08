Public Health's Mobile Unit in Italy Cross this weekend

Public Health's mobile unit will be in Italy Cross this weekend to offer additional COVID-19 testing opportunities.

Drop-in or pre-booked community testing will be available at the Italy Cross Fire Hall between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on April 9th, 10th and 11th.

Officials say they are investigating confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the South Shore area and are encouraging residents and visitors of communities between Hebbville and Middlewood, as well as the surrounding area, to be tested for COVID-19, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Public Health says only those people who have had or who develop COVID-19 symptoms are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test results.