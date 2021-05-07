Public Health to contact COVID-19 cases and close contacts by SMS

Public Health is set to begin contacting positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts of cases by text message, if that option is available.

A release says the approach will allow for timely notification of those who test positive and their close contacts so they can begin self-isolating immediately to reduce further spread

Text recipients will be advised to self-isolate immediately, book a PCR test (for close contacts), continue self-isolating until a given date, register for the digital daily Public Health check-in service, or seek medical attention for worsening symptoms.

Government says those who test positive for COVID-19 can expect to receive a text from public health, a call from the COVID Community Virtual Care Team and a call from a public health nurse, with each contact serving different purposes.

Those who do not or cannot successfully receive a text, or who can receive a text but do not register with the digital daily check-in will still be contacted by phone.