Public Health travel exception for Irving Shipbuilding revoked

Public Health has revoked an exception granted to Irving Shipbuilding for company travel to the United States.

Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Medical Officer of Health, says in a statement the exception was granted in June with very tight restrictions.

Strang says, "now after concerns have been raised, I have revoked that exception and made clear there will be no further company travel to or from the U.S.".

Public Health has ordered the individuals be sent home to isolate for 14 days.

Dr. Strang adds he has asked for assurances that COVID-19 testing has been completed.

