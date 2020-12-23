Public Health updates Stellarton advisory for possible COVID-19 exposure, adds two flights

Public Health is now asking anyone who visited or worked at Andre's Pizza in Stellarton between December 10th and 14th to immediately book a COVID-19 test online, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

This is the second update in as many days for the business on South Foord Street.

The original warning of potential exposure covered two time periods on December 10th and 11th, which was expanded Monday to any point between the 10th and 14th.

Public Health is also warning of possible exposure to COVID-19 on a pair of flights.

Passengers on Swoop Airlines flight 409 travelling on December 18th from Toronto at 6 p.m. to Halifax at 9 p.m. in rows 15 to 21 are asked to continue to self-isolate but book a COVID-19 test online immediately.

The same advice has been issued for WestJet flight 254 travelling on December 19th from Toronto at 9:45 p.m. to Halifax at 12 a.m. on December 20th in rows 1 to 5.