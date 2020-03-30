Public Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Elmsdale restaurant

Public Health is advising of a potential public exposure to COVID-19 on March 23rd and 24th at Rob Bitar’s Ristorante in Elmsdale.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says Public Health has been directly contacting anyone known to be a contact of the case involved.

While most people have been contacted, there could be some restaurant patrons that they're not aware of.

It's anticipated anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, April 6th.