Public Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Halifax pizza place

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is warning of potential exposure to COVID-19 at a Halifax restaurant earlier this month.

Public Health says the exposure may have taken place at G-Street Pizza on Gottingen Street on April 4th and 6th.

Anyone known to be a close contact of the person or persons confirmed to have COVID-19 is being contacted directly.

However, Public Health says there could be some contacts that they're not aware of.

It's anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named dates at this location may develop symptoms up to and including April 20th.