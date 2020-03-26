Public Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at HRM event

Public Health in Nova Scotia is advising of a potential public exposure to COVID-19 on March 14th at the Lake Echo Community Centre.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says around 50 people had gathered for a public St. Patrick's Day event.

Attendees are being directly contacted by Public Health to advise on self-isolation protocols and next steps.

While most people have been contacted, the NSHA says there could be some attendees Public Health is not aware of or contact information may have changed.

It's anticipated anyone exposed to the virus at this event may develop symptoms up to, and including, March 28th.