Public Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at seven locations in the Truro area

Seven locations in the Truro area and two flights from Toronto to Halifax are the latest to be named by Public Health as sites of possible exposure to COVID-19.

On January 5th, exposure may have occurred at Canadian Tire between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Atlantic Superstore on Elm Street between noon and 1 p.m., Walmart between 8 a.m. and noon, and The Store on Highway 311 in North River between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, January 19th.

Exposure may have occurred at Shoppers Drug Mart on Robie Street on January 4th between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. as well as January 7th between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Two more sites are listed for January 7th; Shur-Gain Feeds and Needs and Global Pet Foods, both between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Public Health says anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, January 21st.

The affected flights are Air Canada flight 614, which landed at 5:45 p.m. on January 5th, affecting passengers in rows 12-18 seats A to D and Air Canada flight 624, which landed at 12:30 a.m. on January 9th, affecting passengers in rows 3-16 seats A to D

Anyone in the specified rows and seats on those flights is asked to continue to self-isolate and immediately book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.