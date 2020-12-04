Public health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Truro Wal-Mart last Saturday

Nova Scotia Public Health says COVID-19 exposure may have occurred at two businesses and on two flights last week, including the Wal-Mart in Truro on Saturday.

Anyone who was at the store between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on November 28th is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The province also says exposure to the novel coronavirus may have occurred between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. that day at Foodland in Milford.

One of the affected flights was West Jet flight 232, rows 1 to 9, which left Calgary at 9:30 a.m. and landed in Halifax at 5:40 p.m. on November 24th.

The other is Swoop Flight WO408 traveling from Toronto to Halifax on November 27th, rows 12 to 18, seats A to D.