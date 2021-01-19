Public Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at two Colchester County restaurants

Public Health is warning of possible COVID-19 exposure at a pair of sites in Colchester County.

The first is Roadside Willies Smokehouse & Bar in Bible Hill, from 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on January 8th.

The other is the Double C Truck Stop in Debert on January 9th from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone who worked or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should immediately self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.