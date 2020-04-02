Public Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at Westville funeral home, Alma Fire Hall

Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 on March 15th at Eagles Funeral Home in Westville and the Alma Fire Hall.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says, "This notification is being made out of an abundance of caution as Public Health now starts contact tracing 48 hours before symptom onset."

People who may have been exposed at the funeral home or fire hall are just past the 14-day period where they should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone at these locations who develops symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to call 811 to help Public Health identify any connected cases and it will help with containment efforts.