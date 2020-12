Public Health is warning of potential exposure to COVID-19 at a pizza shop in Stellarton.

Anyone present at Andre's Pizza on South Foord Street on December 10th between 2:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. or December 11th between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, December 25th.