Public Health warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at 21 Halifax-area locations
In what's becoming a daily routine, Nova Scotia Public Health has released a list of locations across Halifax where exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred.
The list includes the QEII Halifax Infirmary's X-ray Department waiting area on November 17th from 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Anyone who visited the locations on the specified date and time are asked to immediately visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website to book a test, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.
People who book testing because they were at a site of potential exposure to COVID-19 are required to self-isolate before their test and while waiting for test results.
Those without online access or those who have other symptoms that concern them can still call 811.
November 14th
- The Pint Public House (1575 Argyle St, Halifax) between 10:00 p.m. and close.
- The BOARD ROOM GAME CAFÉ (1256 Barrington St, Halifax) between 9:30 p.m. and close.
- Bearly’s House of Blues & Ribs (1269 Barrington St, Halifax) between 10:30 p.m. and close.
It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at these locations on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 28.
November 15th
- Durty Nellys (1645 Argyle St, Halifax) between 4:30 p.m. and close.
It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.
November 16th
- Durty Nellys (1645 Argyle St, Halifax) between 4:30 p.m. and close.
It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.
November 17th
- Nova Scotia Health – QEII Halifax Infirmary X-ray Department Waiting Area (1799 Robie St, Halifax) between 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
- Darrell’s Halifax (5516 Fenwick St, Halifax) between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
- Kai Brady’s aka The Fickle Frog Pub (5679 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax) between 11:30 p.m. and close.
It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at these locations on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1.
- Orange Theory Fitness (6140 Young St, Halifax) between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 5.
November 18
- Orange Theory Fitness (6140 Young St, Halifax) between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.
It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 5.
November 19th
- Durty Nellys (1645 Argyle St, Halifax) between 10:30 p.m. and close
It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.
- Mary’s African Cuisine (1701 Barrington St, Halifax) between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
- Obladee Wine Bar (1600 Barrington St, Halifax) between 9:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.
- Jack Astors (107 Shubie Dr, Dartmouth) between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
- Starbucks (5991 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax) between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
- Freeman’s Little New York (6092 Quinpool Rd, Halifax) between 2:30 p.m. and 4:40 p.m.
- Hermitage (1460 Lower Water St, Halifax) between 4:00 p.m. and close.
- Sea Smoke Restaurant and Bar (1477 Lower Water St, Halifax) between 3:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
- Little Oak Bar (1475 Lower Water St, Halifax) between 5:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at these locations on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3.
November 20th
- Durty Nellys (1645 Argyle St, Halifax) between 10:00 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Gahan House (5239 Sackville St, Halifax) between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
- Halifax Alehouse (1717 Brunswick St, Halifax) between 9:30 and close.
- Sourwood Cider (5576 Cornwallis St, Halifax) between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
- The Local Bar and Restaurant (2037 Gottingen St, Halifax) between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at these locations on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.
- Orange Theory Fitness (6140 Young St, Halifax) between 7:45 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.
It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 5.
November 21st
- Orange Theory Fitness (6140 Young St, Halifax) between 7:45 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.
- Mercantile Social (1579 Hollis St, Halifax) on Nov. 21 between 8:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.
It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at these locations on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 5.