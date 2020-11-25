iHeartRadio
Public Health warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at 21 Halifax-area locations

covid 19

In what's becoming a daily routine, Nova Scotia Public Health has released a list of locations across Halifax where exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred.

The list includes the QEII Halifax Infirmary's X-ray Department waiting area on November 17th from 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

Anyone who visited the locations on the specified date and time are asked to immediately visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website to book a test, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

People who book testing because they were at a site of potential exposure to COVID-19 are required to self-isolate before their test and while waiting for test results.

Those without online access or those who have other symptoms that concern them can still call 811.

November 14th

  • The Pint Public House (1575 Argyle St, Halifax) between 10:00 p.m. and close.
  • The BOARD ROOM GAME CAFÉ (1256 Barrington St, Halifax) between 9:30 p.m. and close.
  • Bearly’s House of Blues & Ribs (1269 Barrington St, Halifax) between 10:30 p.m. and close.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at these locations on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 28. 

November 15th

  • Durty Nellys (1645 Argyle St, Halifax) between 4:30 p.m. and close.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4. 

November 16th

  • Durty Nellys (1645 Argyle St, Halifax) between 4:30 p.m. and close. 

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4. 

November 17th

  • Nova Scotia Health – QEII Halifax Infirmary X-ray Department Waiting Area (1799 Robie St, Halifax) between 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
  • Darrell’s Halifax (5516 Fenwick St, Halifax) between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. 
  • Kai Brady’s aka The Fickle Frog Pub (5679 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax) between 11:30 p.m. and close.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at these locations on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1. 

  • Orange Theory Fitness (6140 Young St, Halifax) between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 5. 

November 18

  • Orange Theory Fitness (6140 Young St, Halifax) between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 5. 

November 19th

  • Durty Nellys (1645 Argyle St, Halifax) between 10:30 p.m. and close

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4. 

  • Mary’s African Cuisine (1701 Barrington St, Halifax) between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
  • Obladee Wine Bar (1600 Barrington St, Halifax) between 9:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.
  • Jack Astors (107 Shubie Dr, Dartmouth) between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
  • Starbucks (5991 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax) between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
  • Freeman’s Little New York (6092 Quinpool Rd, Halifax) between 2:30 p.m. and 4:40 p.m.
  • Hermitage (1460 Lower Water St, Halifax) between 4:00 p.m. and close.
  • Sea Smoke Restaurant and Bar (1477 Lower Water St, Halifax) between 3:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
  • Little Oak Bar (1475 Lower Water St, Halifax) between 5:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. 

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at these locations on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3. 

November 20th

  • Durty Nellys (1645 Argyle St, Halifax) between 10:00 a.m. and 2 p.m.
  • Gahan House (5239 Sackville St, Halifax) between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
  • Halifax Alehouse (1717 Brunswick St, Halifax) between 9:30 and close.
  • Sourwood Cider (5576 Cornwallis St, Halifax) between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
  • The Local Bar and Restaurant (2037 Gottingen St, Halifax) between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at these locations on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4. 

  • Orange Theory Fitness (6140 Young St, Halifax) between 7:45 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 5. 

November 21st

  • Orange Theory Fitness (6140 Young St, Halifax) between 7:45 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.
  • Mercantile Social (1579 Hollis St, Halifax) on Nov. 21 between 8:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. 

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at these locations on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 5. 

