Public Health warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at 21 Halifax-area locations

In what's becoming a daily routine, Nova Scotia Public Health has released a list of locations across Halifax where exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred.

The list includes the QEII Halifax Infirmary's X-ray Department waiting area on November 17th from 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

Anyone who visited the locations on the specified date and time are asked to immediately visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website to book a test, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

People who book testing because they were at a site of potential exposure to COVID-19 are required to self-isolate before their test and while waiting for test results.

Those without online access or those who have other symptoms that concern them can still call 811.

November 14th

The Pint Public House (1575 Argyle St, Halifax) between 10:00 p.m. and close.

The BOARD ROOM GAME CAFÉ (1256 Barrington St, Halifax) between 9:30 p.m. and close.

Bearly’s House of Blues & Ribs (1269 Barrington St, Halifax) between 10:30 p.m. and close.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at these locations on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 28.

November 15th

Durty Nellys (1645 Argyle St, Halifax) between 4:30 p.m. and close.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

November 16th

Durty Nellys (1645 Argyle St, Halifax) between 4:30 p.m. and close.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

November 17th

Nova Scotia Health – QEII Halifax Infirmary X-ray Department Waiting Area (1799 Robie St, Halifax) between 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

Darrell’s Halifax (5516 Fenwick St, Halifax) between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Kai Brady’s aka The Fickle Frog Pub (5679 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax) between 11:30 p.m. and close.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at these locations on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1.

Orange Theory Fitness (6140 Young St, Halifax) between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 5.

November 18

Orange Theory Fitness (6140 Young St, Halifax) between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 5.

November 19th

Durty Nellys (1645 Argyle St, Halifax) between 10:30 p.m. and close

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

Mary’s African Cuisine (1701 Barrington St, Halifax) between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Obladee Wine Bar (1600 Barrington St, Halifax) between 9:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Jack Astors (107 Shubie Dr, Dartmouth) between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Starbucks (5991 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax) between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Freeman’s Little New York (6092 Quinpool Rd, Halifax) between 2:30 p.m. and 4:40 p.m.

Hermitage (1460 Lower Water St, Halifax) between 4:00 p.m. and close.

Sea Smoke Restaurant and Bar (1477 Lower Water St, Halifax) between 3:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Little Oak Bar (1475 Lower Water St, Halifax) between 5:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at these locations on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3.

November 20th

Durty Nellys (1645 Argyle St, Halifax) between 10:00 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Gahan House (5239 Sackville St, Halifax) between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Halifax Alehouse (1717 Brunswick St, Halifax) between 9:30 and close.

Sourwood Cider (5576 Cornwallis St, Halifax) between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The Local Bar and Restaurant (2037 Gottingen St, Halifax) between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at these locations on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

Orange Theory Fitness (6140 Young St, Halifax) between 7:45 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 5.

November 21st

Orange Theory Fitness (6140 Young St, Halifax) between 7:45 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

Mercantile Social (1579 Hollis St, Halifax) on Nov. 21 between 8:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at these locations on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 5.