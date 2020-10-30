Public Health warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at Glenholme restaurant

Nova Scotia Health is advising of a potential COVID-19 exposure at Glenholme Loop Petro Pass restaurant on Highway 104 in Debert.

Anyone at the restaurant on Sunday October 25th between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. should self-monitor for symptoms of the virus that could develop up to and including November 8th.

If symptoms develop, individuals are directed to self-isolate and complete the online self-assessment or call 811 to book a test for COVID-19.