Public Health warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at New Glasgow Winners, Pet Valu November 29th

Nova Scotia Public Health says COVID-19 exposures may have occurred at two businesses in New Glasgow, four businesses in Annapolis Royal and a business in Sydney in November.

Anyone at Winners in Highland Square Mall between 12:45 p.m. and 2 p.m. or Pet Valu between 12:00 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. on November 29th should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Officials say patrons and staff of Mad Hatter Wine Bar in Annapolis Royal on November 21st between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. should self-isolate immediately and get tested for COVID-19.

Anyone at Best Buy in Mayflower Mall in Sydney on November 22nd between 3:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. or at Miller's Your Independent Grocer in Annapolis Royal between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. November 25th, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. November 26th and 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. November 27th. may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The provincial government says exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred at Lucky Rabbit between 2 and 3 p.m. or Bainton's Tannery Outlet between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in Annapolis Royal on November 27th