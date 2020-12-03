Public input wanted on use of road regulations

Nova Scotians can now provide feedback on proposed regulations that will govern how motorists, pedestrians, cyclists and others use the road.

The province says this input phase includes regulations that clarify the use of hand-held devices while driving, establish what modes of transportation can use the road, update hand signals for bicyclists and increase the parking distances from curb to car.

Government says draft regulations that address the use of e-scooters remain under development and will be included in a subsequent phase for public comment.

Public feedback can be provided on the third phase of draft regulations for the new Traffic Safety Act until January 8th.