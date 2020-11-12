Pugwash doctor charged with sexual assault

A 63-year-old doctor in Pugwash has been charged with sexual assault.

The RCMP say that Tim Fashoranti was arrested on Tuesday and later released from custody on conditions.

He's scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on January 11th.

Police say that there may be additional victims, due to the nature of the accused's position in the community.

Anyone who feels they could be a victim, or has concerns about someone else who could be, is encouraged to contact police.