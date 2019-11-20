Pugwash ER closed Wednesday

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says the emergency department in Pugwash will be closed during the day on Wednesday.

In a release, the NSHA says the emergency room at North Cumberland Memorial Hospital will be shut down from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. due to a lack of available physician coverage.

The department will re-open for the overnight hours, with coverage provided by the paramedic, registered nurse, oversight physician team.

Anyone in need of immediate medical assistance should call 911, while general health concerns and questions can be directed to a registered nurse by calling 811.