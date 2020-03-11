Pump prices down after UARB invoked interrupter clause

Significant savings at the pumps Wednesday morning after the UARB used its interrupter clause to lower fuel prices.

The UARB said the change was necessary "due to significant shifts in the market prices of gasoline and diesel oil."

The price of gasoline is down 10.5 c/L to a new minimum price of $0.965/L in Truro.

The minimum price of diesel now sits at $0.929/L -- a drop of 10.3 c/L.

This is the twelfth time the interrupter clause has been used since the UARB began regulating gas prices in 2009.