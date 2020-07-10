Puppy scam costs Elmsvale man nearly $3,000

Halifax District RCMP are warning the public of a scam after a victim was set to get a puppy through an arrangement made online.

Police say the man in Elmsvale reported that the puppy was to be shipped from Thunder Bay, Ontario to Halifax by air and there were additional costs associated with that.

After the seller asked for additional money for pet insurance, the victim suspected he was being defrauded and contacted police.

The victim sent a total of $2,800 to the company, which has not been named.

The RCMP is continuing their investigation into this incident.