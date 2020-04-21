Queen sends condolences to family, friends of N.S. shooting victims

Queen Elizabeth II says she and Prince Philip are "deeply saddened by the appalling events in Nova Scotia".

In a statement, the Queen says they send their condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of those who have lost their lives.

She says she also pays tribute to the RCMP, other police services, and emergency services who responded to these "devastating attacks" and who are supporting those affected.

The statement was issued on Tuesday, which is also the Queen's 94th birthday.