Quick actions by business stops gift card scam

Police in Halifax are again warning people about scams involving a request for payment in cryptocurrency or gift cards.

Halifax District RCMP were called to a Lower Sackville business Monday night after a report of a customer who it was believed was being victimized.

She told police that she received a telephone call from a man who said she had an issue with her computer and would fix it in exchange for $2,000 in gift cards.

The RCMP say that the woman was convinced that she was being scammed and didn't buy the gift cards due to the awareness and actions of the business.

Anyone who receives these types of requests are asked to hang up or delete the email.