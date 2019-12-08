Rain for Nova Scotia Monday and Tuesday

Environment Canada is calling for rain over the next two days.

In a Special Weather Statement issued Sunday morning, forecasters say they are expecting rain for mainland Nova Scotia and central and southern areas of New Brunswick.

Local rainfall amounts could top 50 mm in some places.

Environment Canada says the rain should begin sometime Monday afternoon and continue into Tuesday, with the possibility of more rain Tuesday night.

Cumberland, Colchester, Pictou and Hants Counties are all included in the Special Weather Statement.