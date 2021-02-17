Rapid COVID-19 testing in St. Peter's and Port Hawkesbury Friday and Saturday

Public Health says rapid COVID-19 testing clinics are scheduled at two locations in Cape Breton this week.

Officials say testing is available between 12:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Lion's Community Hall in St. Peter's and at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone aged 16 and older who is not required to self-isolate, who is asymptomatic, and who has not travelled, visited a potential exposure site or been in contact with a positive case, can get tested at either clinic.

No appointment is necwssary and those tested are not required to self-isolate while waiting for their test results.