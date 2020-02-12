Rare video of spawning salmon should stop proposed N.S. gold mine: conservationists

Conservation groups say rare video that captures wild Atlantic salmon spawning in a Nova Scotia brook near a proposed gold mine site should help persuade governments to reject the project.

The video shot last November was released today in Halifax by the Nova Scotia Salmon Association, the St. Mary's River Association and the Atlantic Salmon Federation.

It shows a pair of wild Atlantic salmon preparing to spawn in McKeen Brook, a tributary of the St. Mary's River near the Cochrane Hill gold mine being proposed by Atlantic Gold, a subsidiary of Australian-owned St. Barbara.

The images were captured by the photographic team of Nick Hawkins and Tom Cheney over 10 days.

The company says in a statement that it appreciates the conservation efforts of the salmon federations, and will review the information presented.

It notes the proposed mine is expected to go before a federal-provincial environmental assessment process, and protection from any potential harm to salmon would have to be assured before the mine is approved.