Rash of thefts from unlocked vehicles in Halifax RCMP area

The Halifax District RCMP are reminding people to remove valuables from their vehicles and to make sure they are locked after 13 reports of thefts in the past week.

A release says the incidents occurred in Cole Harbour, Lucasville, Upper Sackville and Beaver Bank.

In an effort to help residents protect their property, police say they have increased foot patrols and have been leaving lock-up reminders on vehicles.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they are also running a crime prevention initiative, #9PMROUTINE, that encourages residents to check that their homes and vehicles are locked and secure every night at 9:00 p.m. and share through social media that they have completed the routine using the hash-tag 9PMROUTINE.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to police.