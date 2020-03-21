RCMP arrest youth for Halifax sexual assault

Halifax District RCMP say they are investigating a complaint of sexual assault and are reaching out to the public to determine if there are additional victims.

A release says a woman was near a pharmacy on Cobequid Road in Halifax just after 6:00 p.m. Thursday when she walked past a young male who appeared to be intoxicated.

Police say the male asked the woman if she would have sex with him before attempting to hug her but the woman pushed him away.

She left the area before reporting the incident.

RCMP say they received additional calls about a young male with the same description, which indicated he exposed himself to a female on a bus and that he was checking car doors on Hillside Avenue.

The 16-year-old male was located and arrested later that evening.

Police believe the male exposed himself on the bus before 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, and are asking the woman who made the initial complaint, along with any other women the male may have assaulted, to come forward.

RCMP describe the youth as white, 5'6" tall with a slim build and wearing a blue hoodie, dark pants, and was carrying a backpack.

Police are asking anyone who feels they are a victim or is able to provide police with information about this person is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.