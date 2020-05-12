UPDATED** Missing Pictou County woman located

**The RCMP say Shanice Tait has been located and is safe. The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance and retweets on social media. Our original story is below.**

Pictou District RCMP is asking for assistance from the public to locate Shanice Tait.

The 27-year-old from Lyons Brook was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday in New Glasgow.

She's described as slim and 5'7" with brown hair and dark brown eyes.

Police say that she was last seen wearing dark jeans and beige flat shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.