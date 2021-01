Annapolis RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

Fifty-year-old Gary Gennette of Perotte who was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Lequille

He's described as white, 5'9" and 170 pounds, with grey hair, balding, and blue eyes.

Police say that a clothing description isn't available.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.