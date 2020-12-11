RCMP asking for help identifying 'persons of interest' in lobster pound incident in October

The Nova Scotia RCMP is asking the public to help identify more 'persons of interest' in the incident at a Middle West Pubnico lobster pound on October 13th.

Police say 21 people have been arrested so far in connection to "criminal activity by a large group" and are continuing to identify those involved.

RCMP say their investigation into the incident is ongoing and they anticipate more arrests will be made.

Anyone involved in the incident or able to identify the people in the photographs are asked to contact the Yarmouth Rural RCMP Detachment.