The Nova Scotia RCMP says 112 drivers were charged with impaired driving offences in November.

Police say 57 drivers were charged with impaired operation by alcohol, with five more charged with impaired operation by drug.

13 were charged with refusing a demand made by a peace officer and 37 drivers had their licences suspended.

Citizens to asked to call 911 immediately if they see a driver who is driving erratically or unsafely.