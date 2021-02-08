RCMP charge man following shooting in Pictou Landing over lobster traps

RCMP say they've charged a man in connection with a shooting late last year near Pictou Landing First Nation involving a dispute over lobster traps.

Police said Friday 39-year-old Cameron Harold Fleury of Caribou, N.S., has been charged with assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a boat and with mischief.



In December, police had responded to reports of shots fired in the Northumberland Strait near the Pictou Landing First Nation.



Pictou Landing member Gary Denny had reported to police that he had seen men removing his lobster traps.



Denny had said that when he approached the crew in the small boat, they accelerated in his direction and fired shots at him. He was unharmed in the incident.

Fleury is scheduled to appear virtually in Pictou provincial court in March.

The RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.