RCMP continue to enforce COVID-19 restrictions in N.S.

The RCMP say a total of 308 people have been charged for violating COVID-19 restrictions since March 24th.

Sixty-seven were charged under the Emergency Management Act and 241 people were charged under the Health Protection Act.

Police say the majority of tickets issued were to individuals who did not self-isolate or follow social distancing requirements.

Other tickets were issued to a business and individuals who did not comply with a provincial closure order.

The RCMP are also reminding people about large gatherings, where anyone in attendance of an illegal gathering can now be fined $1,000.