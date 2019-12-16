RCMP continue to investigate 2004 disappearance of N.S. woman

The RCMP is hoping tips from the public may help solve the 2004 disappearance of a Grand Lake, Nova Scotia woman.

On December 16, 2004, 56-year-old Leonette Purcell of Grand Lake was reported missing by her family.

She was last seen in her home that morning, and hasn't been heard from since.

The RCMP say items in Purcell's home appeared out of place or disturbed compared to normal routine and police believe her disappearance is suspicious.

The provincial government is offering rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.