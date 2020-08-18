RCMP in Cape Breton continue to look for Mary Martin

Eskasoni RCMP say they're continuing to ask for help to locate a missing teen.

Fourteen-year-old Mary (Molly) Martin was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday in Eskasoni and is believed to be travelling around Cape Breton with a man who is known to her.

Martin and the man were identified on video surveillance between Thursday and Friday at a service station in Catalone, in the Sydney-Louisburg area.

RCMP and Cape Breton Regional Police (CBRP) are following up on multiple reports that the two have been sighted on an ATV in the Forchu area.

Martin is described as Indigenous, standing 5'7" and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She has a rose tattoo on her left forearm and may be wearing eyeglasses.

A clothing description is not available.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.