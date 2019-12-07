RCMP increasing checkpoints for National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day

The Nova Scotia RCMP says it will be conducting strategic checkpoints across the province on Saturday December 7 for National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day.

Officers will have a focus on road safety, which includes removing impaired drivers from roadways.

"National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day is about sending the message that impaired driving won't be tolerated," says S/Sgt. Jeff West of the Nova Scotia RCMP. "If someone gets behind the wheel impaired, they are putting all road users at risk of serious injury and death. It's not okay to drive impaired and it shouldn't be socially acceptable."

A release says drivers who come through checkpoints may encounter sobriety testing, which comes in many forms, including:

- Approved Screening Devices (done roadside to test breath samples for alcohol)

- Approved Instruments (usually done at detachments to test breath samples for alcohol)

- Dräger DrugTest 5000 Approved Drug Screening Equipment (done roadside to test oral fluid for THC [the pharmacological active ingredient in cannabis] and cocaine)

- Standardized Field Sobriety Testing (usually done roadside to test for impairment by alcohol and/or drugs)

- Drug Influence Evaluations (usually done at a detachment to test for impairment by drugs)

- Blood samples (done by a medical professional to test for blood drug concentration)

Police say failure or refusal to participate in sobriety testing may result in criminal charges that have the same penalties as impaired driving, and can include jail time, licence suspension, fines and/or being sentenced to driver rehab.

The RCMP is also asking motorists to report dangerous drivers to police and to call 911 if someone is observed driving in a way that is an immediate threat to public safety.

It helps to know you location, a description of the vehicle (plate number, colour, make and model), the vehicle's direction of travel and a description of the driver (if visible).