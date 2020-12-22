RCMP investigate arson of Eastern Passage fishing vessel

The RCMP are asking for information as they investigate the arson of a fishing vessel in Eastern Passage.

An officer located a boat on fire at Government Wharf Road in Fisherman's Cove early Friday morning.

Halifax Fire and Emergency attended the scene and put the fire out.

Investigators obtained surveillance video from the area and determined that the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.