RCMP investigate Bible Hill robbery

Colchester District RCMP are investigating a robbery at a convenience store in Bible Hill.

A lone man entered the store around 3:25 a.m. on Tuesday dressed in black clothing and with his face covered.

Police say he displayed a weapon and demanded money and cigarettes from the lone female attendant, gaining a small amount of both before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as over 6' tall and thin, with light brown skin and freckles across his upper cheeks and the bridge of his nose.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.