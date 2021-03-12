RCMP investigate collision between pedestrian and tractor trailer in Cape Breton

A pedestrian was airlifted to hospital in Halifax following a collision involving a tractor trailer.

The RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 125 in North Sydney around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the truck was unable to stop and struck the pedestrian between Exits 2 and 3.

The westbound lane was closed in the area for several hours while an RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.