RCMP investigate fatal collision in Brooklyn Corner

Kings District RCMP are investigating a fatal single vehicle collision Saturday morning in Brooklyn Corner.

Officers and the Kentville Fire Department responded around 9:50 a.m. to a collision on Lovett Road where a southbound car left the roadway and landed in a river.

Police say the driver, a 51-year-old man from Kentville, was transported to hospital and was later pronounced deceased.

An RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene and the roadway was closed but has since re-opened.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.