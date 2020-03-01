RCMP investigate fatal single vehicle crash on Highway 102

Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning in Shubenacadie.

Officers, along with firefighters and EHS, responded around 7:00 a.m. to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 102.

RCMP say their initial investigation determined a southbound SUV left the roadway and struck the overpass.

Police say a 45-year-old female passenger of the SUV died at the scene, while a man and two youths were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

One of the youths was transported via LifeFlight.

RCMP say the southbound lanes of Highway 102 were closed between Exits 9 and 11 until about 2:00 p.m. while a Collision Analyst was on scene, with traffic diverted through Highway 2.

Police say the investigation into the circumstances of the collision is ongoing.